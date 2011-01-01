GREENMOUNT EAST LEADERSHIP PROJECT
Uplifting Baltimore Youth since 2017
The Greenmount East Leadership Project (GELP) is a community organization committed to uplifting at-risk adolescents in Greenmount East, Baltimore. By providing skills, resources, and developmental support, our mission is to help youth successfully transition from childhood to adulthood and reach their full potential. Our youth programs include everything from community cleanup and enrichment programs to fitness and mental health.
The class of 2024 remakes the Stop the Violence Movement's 1989 release of 'Self-Destruction'—a GELP tradition.
Witness what GELP was able to accomplish as the 2024 recipient of the Baltimore Summer Funding Collaborative (SFC) grant!
